Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 239 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Block were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Block by 13.2% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Block by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

