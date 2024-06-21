Bank of New Hampshire Sells 225 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. 2,916,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,545. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

