Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.37. 1,871,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.