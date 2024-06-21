Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 479,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,628. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.