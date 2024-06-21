Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2,226.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.34. 587,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

