Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,760 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,157,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 90,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,442. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

