Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 421 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,594.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,017. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,588.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,605.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

