Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $264.24. The company had a trading volume of 572,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

