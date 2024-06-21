Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,948.35. 80,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,756. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,605.00 and a twelve month high of $4,004.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,696.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3,591.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

