Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.16 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $16,260,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 908,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,556. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

