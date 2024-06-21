Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.27 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1,027.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

TME traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

