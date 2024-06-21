Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.38. 539,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

