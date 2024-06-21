Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.70. 260,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

