Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 299,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,094. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

