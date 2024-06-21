Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Clorox by 32.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.85. The stock had a trading volume of 311,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

