Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ON Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE ONON traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,534. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

