Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,403 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

ED stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 1,056,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,257. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

