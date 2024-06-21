Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,238. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

