Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $378.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,642. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

