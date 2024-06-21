Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 288 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Commerce Bank lifted its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.1 %

FFIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.87. 83,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,006. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.