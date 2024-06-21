Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) CEO Buys $24,529.33 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 973 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $24,529.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BHB opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

