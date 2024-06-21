BCS Wealth Management Acquires 1,436 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 375,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,739. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.