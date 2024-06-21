BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 95,899 shares. The company has a market cap of $652.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

