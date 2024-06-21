BCS Wealth Management Purchases 394 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,096. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

