BCS Wealth Management Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 651,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

