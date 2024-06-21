Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.94. 327,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,621. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

