BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $155.54

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $155.54, but opened at $150.88. BeiGene shares last traded at $157.03, with a volume of 8,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

