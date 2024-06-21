Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $234.74 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $234.74 million and approximately $994,986.21 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.92 or 0.05494037 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,296,125 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,916,125 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

