Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on the stock.
SThree Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 433 ($5.50) on Tuesday. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81). The stock has a market cap of £575.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
SThree Company Profile
