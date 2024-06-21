Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on the stock.

SThree Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 433 ($5.50) on Tuesday. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81). The stock has a market cap of £575.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

