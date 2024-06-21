Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BERY opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

