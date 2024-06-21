BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.92 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,981.82 or 1.00010822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399749 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

