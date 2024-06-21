Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $37.76 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $287.87 or 0.00448137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,965,956 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,961,666. The last known price of Bittensor is 298.03022787 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $38,361,415.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

