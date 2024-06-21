Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Amit Kumar Sells 90,000 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BRC stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

