Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Amit Kumar Sells 90,000 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.
Blackrock Silver Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of BRC stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.66.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
