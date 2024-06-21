Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $123.99 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

