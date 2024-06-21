BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $291.42 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $291.42 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $149.61 or 0.00233823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,947,889 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,945,089.71409784. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 151.01089645 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,679,173.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

