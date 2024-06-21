Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.25. 7,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

