Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

