Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $25.60 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 in the last 90 days.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.