Bridgette P. Heller Sells 1,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

