Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,678.60 and last traded at $1,699.13. 2,416,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,033,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,734.56.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,395.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $789.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,610 shares of company stock worth $23,526,825 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

