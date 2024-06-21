Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $27.30

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

BLMN opened at $19.16 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

