Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $129.50

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.1 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

