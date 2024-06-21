Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $147.00

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $189,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

