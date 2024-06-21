Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $99.89

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.07 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Popular by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

