Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

