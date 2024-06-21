Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 4,403,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,725. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

