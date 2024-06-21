Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $850,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.51. 474,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

