Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $910,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,494. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.