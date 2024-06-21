Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 8th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 251,863 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

