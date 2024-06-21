Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 13.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 2,280,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

